Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stake Raised by Ancient Art L.P.

Ancient Art L.P. raised its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 13.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,468,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Twitter makes up 9.4% of Ancient Art L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ancient Art L.P.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $101,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TWTR. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 35,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 0.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.9% in the second quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 6,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 0.3% in the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,793 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 50.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on TWTR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Twitter from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Twitter from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.56.

TWTR traded up $1.61 on Monday, hitting $55.15. 250,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,597,924. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.53 and a 200-day moving average of $62.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 114.73 and a beta of 0.82. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.93 and a 12-month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $1,260,821.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $801,071.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,216 shares of company stock worth $6,774,760 in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.