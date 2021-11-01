Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target Raised to $600.00 at Piper Sandler

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Tyler Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and issued a $492.56 price target (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $543.84.

NYSE:TYL opened at $543.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $483.95 and its 200-day moving average is $459.31. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $372.80 and a 1-year high of $546.98.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.23, for a total value of $97,246.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total value of $1,211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,793,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,030,123 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

