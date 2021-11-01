Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) PT Raised to $580.00

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its price target hoisted by JMP Securities from $525.00 to $580.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.77% from the stock’s current price.

TYL has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 target price (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.95.

NYSE:TYL opened at $543.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $483.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $459.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 146.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $372.80 and a twelve month high of $546.98.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total transaction of $1,211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,793,924.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total value of $345,372.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,734,497.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,030,123 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 62.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 89.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 37.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

