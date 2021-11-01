U and I Group (LON:UAI) Sets New 12-Month High at $149.50

Shares of U and I Group PLC (LON:UAI) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 149.50 ($1.95) and last traded at GBX 148 ($1.93), with a volume of 4419259 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86 ($1.12).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36. The company has a market cap of £185.64 million and a P/E ratio of -1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 87.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 91.77.

In related news, insider Ros Kerslake OBE bought 1,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £1,558.83 ($2,036.62).

U and I Group PLC, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and trades in real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Investment, and Development and Trading. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential and retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

