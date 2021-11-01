U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) PT Raised to $15.00

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) had its target price raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on USCB. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on U.S. Century Bank in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on U.S. Century Bank in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

U.S. Century Bank stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.48. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Century Bank has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.38.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Century Bank will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

About U.S. Century Bank

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

