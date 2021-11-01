U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Stock Price Up 12.1%

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) rose 12.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85. Approximately 14,506 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,114,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

SLCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $817.81 million, a PE ratio of -147.00 and a beta of 3.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.75 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Zach Carusona sold 31,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $293,064.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 22,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $198,794.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,995,852 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,752,000 after purchasing an additional 97,184 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 120.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,745,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,684 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 13.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,453,133 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,918,000 after purchasing an additional 404,533 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 20.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,215,357 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,169,000 after acquiring an additional 536,132 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327,730 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,348,000 after acquiring an additional 23,532 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

