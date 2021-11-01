Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) PT Lowered to €45.70

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) had its price objective dropped by Barclays from €55.40 ($65.18) to €45.70 ($53.76) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UBSFY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €70.00 ($82.35) to €62.00 ($72.94) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €63.50 ($74.71) to €57.00 ($67.06) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €74.00 ($87.06) to €72.00 ($84.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.18.

OTCMKTS:UBSFY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,006. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.40. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.23.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

