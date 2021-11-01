UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,120,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,205 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $133,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,608,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,896,000 after acquiring an additional 82,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,830,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,064,000 after purchasing an additional 70,586 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,271,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,897,000 after purchasing an additional 268,527 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,261,000 after purchasing an additional 67,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,840,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,123,000 after purchasing an additional 147,613 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $131.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.81 and a 1 year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.43%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBOE. Argus upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.57.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

