UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $114.89 Million Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,936,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,425 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.40% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $114,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 143.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CCEP opened at $52.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $63.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.36 and a 200-day moving average of $58.58. The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.80.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Sunday, September 5th. HSBC reduced their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

