UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $139.46 Million Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,489 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $139,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth about $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 15.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.92.

In related news, CAO Nathan Mark Gronberg sold 175 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.89, for a total value of $60,180.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total transaction of $1,605,915.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,186 shares of company stock worth $2,826,789 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTN opened at $344.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.71 and a 1-year high of $360.55.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.53) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.24 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 7.83%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 164.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.46%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.