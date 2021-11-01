UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,183,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,686 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.66% of Xylem worth $142,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Xylem by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in Xylem by 3.5% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 3.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 2.6% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.70.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $130.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.85. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Xylem’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

In other Xylem news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $659,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,237. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $7,077,907.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,813,762.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,148 shares of company stock valued at $10,726,554 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.