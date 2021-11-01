UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 970,451 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,314,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970,451 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Li Auto worth $150,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LI. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 1,031.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Li Auto by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Li Auto by 295.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 16.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LI opened at $32.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.94 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.17. Li Auto Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.53.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $780.44 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

LI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Nomura Instinet began coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.79.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

