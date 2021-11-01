UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,648,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 98,074 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.40% of Valero Energy worth $128,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,415,000 after acquiring an additional 10,190 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Valero Energy by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 260,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,640,000 after acquiring an additional 20,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

VLO opened at $77.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of -23.01, a PEG ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.18 and a 200-day moving average of $72.91. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VLO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their target price on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.43.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

