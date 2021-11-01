UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 7,325 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 760,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,325 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $122,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $143.12 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $130.05 and a one year high of $180.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.05.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

