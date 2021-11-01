UBS Group Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €133.00 Price Target

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been given a €133.00 ($156.47) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAF. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on Safran in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on Safran in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Safran in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on Safran in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Safran in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Safran presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €128.00 ($150.59).

Get Safran alerts:

SAF stock traded up €1.96 ($2.31) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €116.04 ($136.52). The company had a trading volume of 1,228,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €108.50. Safran has a 52 week low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 52 week high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.