UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stock Position Raised by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 69.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,525 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,618 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UFPI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,275,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,845,000 after buying an additional 555,622 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in UFP Industries by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 468,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,808,000 after purchasing an additional 341,822 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in UFP Industries by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,168,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $532,891,000 after purchasing an additional 186,352 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in UFP Industries by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 420,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,277,000 after purchasing an additional 178,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $7,838,000. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Industries stock opened at $81.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.05 and a 12-month high of $89.97.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on UFPI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,262,294.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,397,117.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

