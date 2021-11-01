Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Earns “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ultra Clean’s FY2021 earnings at $3.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.33.

Shares of UCTT opened at $49.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.00. Ultra Clean has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ultra Clean will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $148,096.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,854,824.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 31,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

