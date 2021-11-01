Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Short Interest Update

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the September 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UMICY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Umicore from €62.00 ($72.94) to €60.00 ($70.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Umicore in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Umicore presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of Umicore stock opened at $14.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.57. Umicore has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $17.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.2236 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th.

Umicore Company Profile

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

