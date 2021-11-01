UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get UniCredit alerts:

OTCMKTS:UNCFF opened at $13.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.98. UniCredit has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $14.18. The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.28.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.