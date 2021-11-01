Unisocks (SOCKS) Tops One Day Volume of $15,641.00

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 1st. One Unisocks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $104,368.86 or 1.70753490 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unisocks has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. Unisocks has a market cap of $31.52 million and approximately $15,641.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00050993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.23 or 0.00221248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011938 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.81 or 0.00096218 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004446 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Unisocks Coin Profile

Unisocks is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Unisocks Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unisocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unisocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

