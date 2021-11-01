United Therapeutics (UTHR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect United Therapeutics to post earnings of $3.37 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect United Therapeutics to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $190.76 on Monday. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $216.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 7.15.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $1,265,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,369 shares in the company, valued at $8,937,316.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $548,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,610 shares of company stock worth $5,322,420 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 245.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,346 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of United Therapeutics worth $23,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.78.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

