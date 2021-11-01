United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on UUGRY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Utilities Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:UUGRY opened at $28.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.59. United Utilities Group has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

