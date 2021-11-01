Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,326,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 222,996 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $37,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Unum Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 142,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,219,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Unum Group by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 285,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after buying an additional 55,985 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Unum Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,886,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,376,000 after buying an additional 312,667 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,789,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,913 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UNM opened at $25.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.15. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.34%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.43.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

