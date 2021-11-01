Unum Group (UNM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. On average, analysts expect Unum Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UNM stock opened at $25.47 on Monday. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73.

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.34%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

