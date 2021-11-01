Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. Urban Outfitters reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on URBN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.67. 1,591,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,786,239. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.75. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $42.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,062 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 569.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,964 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 37,398 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,093 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

