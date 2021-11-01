USDJ (USDJ) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. USDJ has a total market cap of $14.86 million and $1.83 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USDJ has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One USDJ coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00070765 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00073039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.71 or 0.00103832 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,337.93 or 1.01566109 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,234.75 or 0.07012095 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00022800 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ launched on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . USDJ’s official website is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

