V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.200-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $12 billion-$12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.96 billion.
V.F. stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.21. 12,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,667. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.58 and its 200 day moving average is $78.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. V.F. has a 52 week low of $65.34 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41.
V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that V.F. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on VFC. Barclays increased their target price on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush assumed coverage on V.F. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded V.F. from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.71.
V.F. Company Profile
VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.
