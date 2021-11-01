V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.200-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $12 billion-$12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.96 billion.

V.F. stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.21. 12,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,667. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.58 and its 200 day moving average is $78.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. V.F. has a 52 week low of $65.34 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that V.F. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 149.62%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VFC. Barclays increased their target price on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush assumed coverage on V.F. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded V.F. from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.71.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.