Vai (VAI) Price Reaches $0.87

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Over the last week, Vai has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vai has a market capitalization of $113.02 million and $1.43 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001440 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00079731 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.50 or 0.00073470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.21 or 0.00102712 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,752.98 or 1.00308384 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,255.84 or 0.07026764 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00022834 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 129,603,028 coins. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

