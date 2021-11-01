VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,510,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630,151 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.12% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $608,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $33.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.70. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.65 and a 12-month high of $33.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%.

