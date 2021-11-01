Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,606,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,844 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $107,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gray Television alerts:

NYSE:GTN opened at $23.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.45. Gray Television, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $24.43.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.01 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 8.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.