Vanguard Group Inc. Has $105.69 Million Stock Holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,603,046 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,827,946 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Banco Bradesco worth $105,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBD. Scotiabank lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $3.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.20%. Analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0034 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 8.11%.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

