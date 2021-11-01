Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,751,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,086,232 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $95,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

NYSE:HIMS opened at $7.80 on Monday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $25.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.91 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.95.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $60.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.94 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Wells acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.78 per share, with a total value of $389,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

