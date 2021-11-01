Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 7,561 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,762,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,561 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.71% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $97,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter.

VTEB opened at $54.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.92 and its 200-day moving average is $55.14. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.05 and a 1-year high of $55.67.

