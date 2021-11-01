Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,878,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477,810 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Hayward were worth $100,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hayward by 1,791.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Hayward in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hayward in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Hayward in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hayward in the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. 52.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HAYW opened at $23.19 on Monday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.70.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $350.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.36 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

In related news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $1,194,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Donald Matthew Smith sold 127,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $2,942,782.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 523,683 shares of company stock valued at $11,801,394.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

