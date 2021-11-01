Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,989,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,084 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.94% of CI Financial worth $110,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in CI Financial by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in CI Financial by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CI Financial by 851.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in CI Financial during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in CI Financial by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 45,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CIXX opened at $22.84 on Monday. CI Financial Corp has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $23.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.30 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CI Financial Corp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.06.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

