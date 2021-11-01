Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stock Position Raised by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,162,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,015 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $62,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VMBS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 337.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,003,000 after buying an additional 81,150 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,295,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $53.11 on Monday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $52.72 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.048 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.