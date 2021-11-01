Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Short Interest Up 80.8% in October

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 621,700 shares, an increase of 80.8% from the September 30th total of 343,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 810,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTWO. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of VTWO opened at $92.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.78. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $61.20 and a 1 year high of $94.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

