Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 845,000 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the September 30th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,858,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,969,000 after buying an additional 1,103,920 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,422,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,712,000 after buying an additional 230,426 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,532,000 after buying an additional 2,055,162 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,179,000 after buying an additional 4,889,164 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,280,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,165,000 after buying an additional 2,355,700 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VCSH stock opened at $81.88 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $81.75 and a one year high of $83.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.