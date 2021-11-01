Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,581 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTC. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 578.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $102,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VTC opened at $91.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.06. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $88.26 and a 52-week high of $94.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

