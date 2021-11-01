VAULT Trading Down 5.2% Over Last Week (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 31st. VAULT has a market capitalization of $3.32 million and $2,510.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VAULT coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.95 or 0.00011288 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, VAULT has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00069944 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00074035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.01 or 0.00103976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,474.03 or 0.99862373 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,282.96 or 0.06957519 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00022665 BTC.

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 477,051 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

