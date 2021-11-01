Vega Protocol (VEGA) Price Tops $14.58 on Exchanges

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One Vega Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $14.58 or 0.00023946 BTC on popular exchanges. Vega Protocol has a market capitalization of $47.07 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vega Protocol has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00050953 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.74 or 0.00221228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011903 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.00095679 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004481 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Vega Protocol Profile

Vega Protocol is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 3,227,738 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Buying and Selling Vega Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using US dollars.

