VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Stock Position Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,348,087 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 59,363 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.25% of VEON worth $7,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEON. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of VEON by 1,735.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,242 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of VEON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VEON by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VEON by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VEON by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.29.

Shares of NASDAQ VEON opened at $2.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. VEON Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.38.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). VEON had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that VEON Ltd. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About VEON

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

