Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $109.82

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $109.82 and last traded at $109.56, with a volume of 316 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.27.

VRTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Veritiv alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.03. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.81. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 76.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 11,027 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 11.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 8.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 47,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 19.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv during the second quarter valued at about $2,051,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV)

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.