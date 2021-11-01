Vertical Research Increases Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$2.20

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Vertical Research from C$1.60 to C$2.20 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Vertical Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.37% from the stock’s current price.

BBD.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.35 to C$1.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Desjardins upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.85 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$1.60 price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.20 to C$2.20 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.17.

Shares of TSE BBD.B traded up C$0.04 on Monday, reaching C$2.03. 4,255,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,845,905. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of C$0.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.95 billion and a PE ratio of 0.82.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

