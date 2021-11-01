Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Sold by Alight Capital Management LP

Alight Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Vicor comprises 1.8% of Alight Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Alight Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vicor were worth $6,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Vicor by 31.2% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 100,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,671,000 after acquiring an additional 23,986 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,928,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Vicor by 271.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 46,464 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vicor by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,552,000 after purchasing an additional 25,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vicor by 278.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 45,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Vicor news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total transaction of $35,410.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $2,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,451 shares of company stock valued at $14,373,869. Corporate insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Vicor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

Shares of VICR stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $149.76. 760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,070. Vicor Co. has a twelve month low of $73.71 and a twelve month high of $156.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.65.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Vicor Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

