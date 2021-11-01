ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,366,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,405 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.83% of ViewRay worth $9,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 1,037.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 514,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,600,000 after acquiring an additional 289,989 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,268,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 25,821 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 224.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 80,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on VRAY shares. B. Riley started coverage on ViewRay in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

In other news, CFO Zachary William Stassen acquired 40,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ViewRay stock opened at $7.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ViewRay, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $7.49.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 189.42% and a negative return on equity of 76.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

