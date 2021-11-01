Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.42.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 47,695.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.14. 792,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,904. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.26. The firm has a market cap of $480.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.83. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

