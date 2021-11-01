Virgin Galactic (SPCE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect Virgin Galactic to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Virgin Galactic to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SPCE stock opened at $18.75 on Monday. Virgin Galactic has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $62.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.22.

SPCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.87.

In other news, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $120,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,118,500. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

