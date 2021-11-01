Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Short Interest Update

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the September 30th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 427,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NCZ stock opened at $5.41 on Monday. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $5.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.33.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,286,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,038 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,555,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,724,000 after buying an additional 532,446 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,116,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,322,000 after buying an additional 236,526 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,612,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,626,000 after buying an additional 365,003 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after buying an additional 260,120 shares during the period.
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.