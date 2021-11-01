Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Short Interest Update

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the September 30th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 427,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NCZ stock opened at $5.41 on Monday. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $5.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.33.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%.

In other news, Director James S. Macleod bought 19,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $102,553.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,286,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,038 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,555,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,724,000 after buying an additional 532,446 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,116,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,322,000 after buying an additional 236,526 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,612,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,626,000 after buying an additional 365,003 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after buying an additional 260,120 shares during the period.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

