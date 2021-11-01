VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $330,000.00

Brokerages expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) to report sales of $330,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $350,000.00. VistaGen Therapeutics also posted sales of $330,000.00 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $1.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.26 million, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.73% and a negative net margin of 1,561.84%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.37 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VTGN shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

In other VistaGen Therapeutics news, CFO Jerrold Duane Dotson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTGN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 172.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 166,470 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 7.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 136,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VTGN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.40. 826,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,726. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.92. VistaGen Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $3.55.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

